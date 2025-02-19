A joint venture between Duke Health (Durham, N.C.), WakeMed (Raleigh, N.C.), and LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) opened Peak Rehabilitation Hospital in Apex, N.C., according to a news release from Duke Health.

The new 2-story, 60,000-square-foot hospital houses 52 rehabilitation beds, interdisciplinary therapy gyms, specially designed rooms to treat dialysis patients, and a scaled transitional living apartment.

Outdoor amenities include therapeutic courtyards with gardens, walking paths, and pickleball courts.

Services are tailored to patients who have experienced a loss of function due to injury or illness, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple traumas, and amputation.

