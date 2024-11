The International Interior Design Association (IIDA; Chicago) named the winners of its 2024 IIDA Healthcare Design Awards, which recognize originality and excellence in design and furnishings in healthcare spaces.

Projects were reviewed by a panel of healthcare design professionals including Christa Barr, project manager and senior designer, Spellman Brady & Company (St. Louis); Julie Barfuss, leasing development and design interior designer, Veterans Health Administration (Salt Lake City); and Paul Cooper, facilities planning and design interior design specialist, Lee Health (Fort Myers, Fla.).

Submissions were judged in categories including ambulatory, hospitals, and extended care and assisted living facilities. For 2024, Whitman-Walker Health’s Robinson Center, designed by firm Perkins&Will (Chicago), was named Best of Competition.

The Transformation and Innovation Award was given to Cleveland-based IKM Architecture’s design of a new emergency department (ED) and behavioral health suite at Forbes Hospital (Monroeville, Pa.), part of Allegheny Health Network (AHN; Pittsburgh).

Here’s a list of all the 2024 IIDA Healthcare Design Awards winners:

Ambulatory — Ambulatory Surgery Center

Project: Cooper University Health Care Moorestown Campus

Firm: Array Architects

Project: UChicago Medicine Crown Point

Firm: Perkins&Will

Ambulatory — Cancer Center

Project: Rush University Medical Center Joan & Paul Rubschlager Building

Firm: HDR

Ambulatory — Pediatric

Project: Texas Children’s Hospital North Austin Campus

Firm: Page

Ambulatory — Specialty Clinic

Project: Cook Family Health Education and Learning (HEAL) Wellness Center at Houston Methodist

Firm: Page

Project: Whitman-Walker Health, Max Robinson Center

Firm: Perkins&Will

Extended Care & Assisted Living Facilities — Long-term Care

Project: West Park Healthcare Centre

Firm: CannonDesign + Montgomery Sisam Architects

Extended Care & Assisted Living Facilities — Mental Health

Project: Oak Cottage Behavioral Health Facility at Maple Lane

Firm: BCRA + BWBR

Extended Care & Assisted Living Facilities — Skilled Nursing Facility

Project: Masonic Homes Covina, Citrus Heights Health Center

Firm: SmithGroup

Hospitals — Academic / Teaching Hospitals

Project: Malone Family Tower, Maine Medical Center

Firm: Perkins&Will

Hospitals — Community

Project: ThedaCare – Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center

Firm: HGA

Project: UAB Health Medical West Hospital

Firm: HKS

Hospitals — Pediatric

Project: Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital CVICU Expansion

Firm: Gresham Smith

Project: Boston Children’s Hospital Hale Family Building

Firm: Shepley Bulfinch

Hospitals — Psychiatric

Project: Sarasota Memorial Hospital Cornell Behavioral Health Pavilion

Firm: Gresham Smith

Project: ED and behavioral health suite, Forbes Hospital, Allegheny Health Network

Firm: IKM Architecture

Hospitals — Women’s

Project: University Health Women’s & Children’s Hospital

Firm: Marmon Mok Architecture in Association with ZGF Architects