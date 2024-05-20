Legacy Community Health (Houston) has started construction on the Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic in Pasadena, Texas, according to a news release.

The 40,000-square-foot, two-story clinic will provide adult and pediatric primary care, obstetrics, behavioral health, and dental. The facility will also have a pharmacy.

Kirksey Architects (Houston) is the designer on the project, which is expected to open in 2025.