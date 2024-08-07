Community health organization Northern Nevada Hopes (Reno, Nev.) opened the Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center, an expansion of its East 4th Street Clinic, in Reno, according to a news release.

The 43,000-square-foot clinic provides primary medical care, behavioral health care, and substance abuse treatment. Wrap-around services include a pharmacy, case management nutrition, diabetes management and prevention, and medication-assisted treatment to support recovery.

The project cost $36.6 million, and was designed and built by Neenan Archistruction (Fort Collins, Colo.), a build-integrated architecture, design, and construction firm.

For more about Neenan Archistruction, read this Face Time Q+A with Joe Ashcraft, senior architect at the firm, here.