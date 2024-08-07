Northern Nevada Hopes Opens The Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center In Reno, Nevada
Community health organization Northern Nevada Hopes (Reno, Nev.) opened the Jerry Smith Community Wellness Center, an expansion of its East 4th Street Clinic, in Reno, according to a news release.
The 43,000-square-foot clinic provides primary medical care, behavioral health care, and substance abuse treatment. Wrap-around services include a pharmacy, case management nutrition, diabetes management and prevention, and medication-assisted treatment to support recovery.
The project cost $36.6 million, and was designed and built by Neenan Archistruction (Fort Collins, Colo.), a build-integrated architecture, design, and construction firm.
For more about Neenan Archistruction, read this Face Time Q+A with Joe Ashcraft, senior architect at the firm, here.