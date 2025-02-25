Northside Hospital-Gwinnett is nearing completion on a 15-story tower addition to its campus in Lawrenceville, Ga., according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

The expansion will house more than 300 patient beds, bringing the hospital’s total patient capacity to 696 beds. Approximately one-third of the new beds will be dedicated to critical care patients, replacing a critical care unit that was built in the 1980s, and will be transformed into a pre-operative area. The remaining beds in the new tower will be dedicated to intermediate and acute care patients.

The new tower will connect to a medical office building (MOB) on two floors through an outdoor covered walkway and an indoor mezzanine.

