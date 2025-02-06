Northwell Health To Move Forward With Plans To Redevelop Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
Nonprofit integrated healthcare provider Northwell Health (New York) announced in a news release that plans to redevelop Lenox Hill Hospital in New York have been certified by the New York City Department of Planning.
The project will include new state-of-the-art operating rooms (ORs), a right-sized emergency department (ED), private patient rooms, and a dedicated mother-baby hospital.
