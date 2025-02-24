A partnership between Remedy Medical Properties and Kanye Anderson Real Estate broke ground on a new orthopedic and sports medicine facility in Tomball, Texas, according to a news release.

The 17,452-square-foot medical office building (MOB) will house clinical orthopedic services as well as physical therapy and imaging. The facility will replace an existing clinic operated by Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Tomball.

The project team will include architect XA Collective (San Antonio, Texas), general contractor Rogers-O’Brien (Dallas), and civil engineer Up Engineering (San Antonio, Texas).

