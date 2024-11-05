Nonprofit Garden of Dreams Foundation (New York) and Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY; New York) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan’s Pediatric Clinic in East Harlem, N.Y.

The Ronald McDonald Family Rooms offer respite space for patients up to age 21 and their families.

For more on Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, go here.