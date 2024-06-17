Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Plans New Community Health And Wellness Center In Charlottesville, Virginia
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., plans to build a new community health and wellness center in Charlottesville, according to a news release.
The 3,300-square-foot facility will be located in the hospital’s downtown outpatient care center.
The center will house private exam rooms for primary care, mental health services, fitness programs, a food pantry, computer room, and classroom space.