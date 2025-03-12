The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID, Washington, D.C.) published its 2025 Trends Outlook report, which looks at the evolving forces shaping the interior design sector.

In its 50th year, ASID’s annual report seeks to understand how design can help address society’s shifting priorities, which include fostering wellness and sustainability and embracing technology.

Authored by ASID Research Fellow, S. Dawn Haynie, with contributions by Lindsey Koren, director of communications at ASID, the report identifies several trends related to the healthcare sector, including the need for designs that evoke joy, reflect toxic awareness, and are neuro-inclusive.

Specifically, the report notes that more industry professionals are assessing how materials affect the health of the people who occupy the built environment.

“Post-pandemic, health, wellness, and sustainability remain top priorities for clients looking for products and solutions that not only meet their sustainability needs but mitigate health risks,” the authors write.

On neuro-inclusive design, ASID reports that interior design strategies are evolving to support mental, physical, and emotional health as consumers prioritize well-being. This is driving designers to collaborate with experts in neuroscience to create environments that positively influence brain function and behavior.

Consumer priorities are also shifting toward toxin-free materials and wellness-driven features such as circadian-friendly lighting that promotes better sleep and overall health.

“Designs increasingly strive to meet the needs of everyone—reconsidering both task-oriented and communal spaces to support a greater range of sensory needs, incorporating elements like soft lighting, textured finishes, and calming layouts balanced with stimulating spaces to uplift and engage with more saturated colors and patterns,” the report states.

For the full report, visit asid.org.