Tampa General Hospital (TGH) plans to open TGH Behavioral Health Hospital in Tampa, Fla., in 2025, according to a news release.

Construction started in August 2023 on the behavioral health teaching hospital, which will house 96 inpatient beds across 83,000 square feet.

With an emphasis on research, the facility will be part of the Tampa Medical and Research District. Services will include inpatient and outpatient behavioral and mental health care.

