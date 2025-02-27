In a joint venture with health services provider Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) and the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine (Tampa, Fla.), Tampa General Hospital (TGH; Tampa) opened TGH Behavioral Health Hospital in Tampa, according to a news release.

The freestanding academic medical center-affiliated behavioral health hospital houses 96 inpatient beds in an 83,000-square-foot building.

