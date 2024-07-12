Trinity Health System Opens New Patient Tower On Steubenville, Ohio, Campus
Trinity Health System (Steubenville, Ohio) opened a new patient tower at its Trinity Medical Center West campus in Steubenville, according to a news release.
Construction started in 2019 on the five-story, 183,000-square-foot addition, which is the fourth building on the West campus.
The new tower houses 88 beds, medical office space, and public amenities such as a food court and atrium.
