University of Colorado Health (UCHealth; Aurora, Colo.) is set to open UCHealth Green Valley Ranch Medical Center, a medical office building (MOB) in Denver, according to a news release from Remedy Medical Properties (Chicago) and Kanye Anderson Real Estate (Boca Raton, Fla.), co-developers on the project.

The single-story, 12,170-square-foot MOB will house urgent care, primary care, imaging, and physical therapy services.

The facility is expected to open to patients in the spring.

