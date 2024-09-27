Wesley Healthcare (Wichita, Kan.), part of HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.), opened a new rehabilitation center northeast of the Wesley Medical Center campus in Wichita, according to ksn.com.

The $60 million, 58,000-square-foot facility houses 41 beds for patients who require treatment following a stroke, trauma, or spinal injury.

The new rehab center also includes an open-air courtyard with therapy stations, according to a news release on the HCA website.