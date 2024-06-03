Outpatient Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: The corridors outside of the gross-motor gymnasium serve as an Indoor track with a motorized overhead lift for mobility assistance. Playful custom graphics on the walls and windows serve as a positive distraction.

Akron Children’s Hospital Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: The exercise gymnasium was infilled below an existing neurosurgery intraoperative MRI suite which required careful scheduling and phasing to avoid disruption.

Akron Children’s Hospital Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: The sweeping drop-off drive and freestanding canopies welcome families to the campus.

Akron Children’s Hospital Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: The private treatment rooms are rightsized for patient interaction and include adequate space for toy and supply storage.

Akron Children’s Hospital Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: The gross-motor gymnasium includes storage cubbies, a hopscotch board, and measured milestone markers. Dedicated storage for walkers and bicycles is provided adjacent to the gymnasium to reduce clutter.

Akron Children’s Hospital Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: Floor-to-ceiling glass allows natural light to flood the exercise gymnasium. Whimsical graphics of elements found in a city park, including trees and animals, on the glass promote patient privacy and served as a positive distraction.

Akron Children’s Hospital Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: The top of the grand staircase overlooking the new two-story lobby provides views of the rehabilitation check-in desk and exercise gymnasium.

Akron Children’s Hospital Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, & Lobby Renovation: A new, two-story lobby and waiting area replaced the existing entrance to create a brighter and updated space to welcome patients and families. Playful wall graphics, including a Ferris wheel and animal friends, come alive when using an interactive phone app that’s accessed by a QR code.

Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio, had a rehabilitation department that was out of space, overcrowded with undersized rooms, and lacking in staff workspace and gym space.

During a 43,800-square-foot, multiphase renovation and infill project, the hospital sought to address these issues with one of its busiest departments as well as update the hospital’s lobby and exterior entrance.

Entrance updates

The main entrance of the hospital was renovated to provide a new exterior entryway and drop-off area, as well an updated lobby to welcome visitors and patients. The renovation created a brighter atmosphere by replacing the dark, covered drop-off and enhanced the wayfinding experience using colors to designate the building zones and elevators along with a collection of “animal-friend” graphics for patients visiting the hospital and adjacent rehabilitation department.

The outpatient rehabilitation department includes private and group treatment rooms, physical therapy, occupational therapy, exercise and sensory integration gyms, an indoor track, and an updated aqua therapy space.

Interior design features

The design team, including architect and interior designer Hasenstab Architects Inc. (Akron, Ohio), met with members of the clinical staff to capture different perspectives and enhance the final design. Caregivers participated in a Lean 3P (Production, Preparation, Process) exercise, which allowed the team to envision how they wanted to provide care in the future.

Playful interior elements located in the waiting areas, elevators, and patient track include whimsical, interactive graphics (some even activated using a phone app). A pathway of terrazzo flooring features animal tracks cut from metal, which are embedded in the material for children and adults alike to discover.

Metered floor patterns designed in the gym floors support therapy challenges by providing specific milestones that allow therapists to set goals for patients during therapy sessions.

The project was completed in phases, and the design team had to navigate several challenges along the way, including reconfiguring a road adjacent to the facility from four to two lanes, and obtaining easements for the new drop-off area.

Additionally, the main gym was constructed below an operating neurosurgery suite, which required the design team to create a careful scheduling and phasing plan.

Akron Children’s Hospital Outpatient Rehab, Main Campus Entrance, and Lobby Renovation project details

Project location: Akron, Ohio

Completion date: Phase 1: July 2021, Phase 2 and 3: December 2022

Owner: Akron Children’s Hospital

Total building area: 43,800 sq. ft.

Total Construction Cost: $20 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $456

Architect: Hasenstab Architects Inc.

Interior designer: Hasenstab Architects Inc.

Construction manager: Thomarios

Engineers/consultants: BWK Engineering (MEP), Thorson Baker + Associates (structural), Environmental Design Group (civil and landscape)

Acoustical consultant: The Greenbusch Group

Signage, wayfinding & artwork coordination: PLANIT Studios

Art/pictures: Lizzi Aronhalt

Carpet/flooring: Youngstown Tile & Terrazzo, Tarkett Sports

Ceiling: Clipso, Armstrong Ceilings

Wall systems: Lumicor, Marlite, Ruskin, Skyline Design with Fry Reglet

Doors/locks/hardware: Horton Automatics

Fabric/textiles: Architex, Carnegie, CF Stinson, Enviroleather, Momentum Textiles

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Spec Furniture, ERG, Integra, Weiland Furniture, Arcadia, TMC Furniture, Sit on It

Handrails/wall guards: EPI of Cleveland, Lumicor

Lighting: Cooper Lighting Solutions

Signage: Signarama Cleveland

Surfaces—solid/other: Corian, Wilsonart, Formica

Wallcoverings: PLANIT, Unlimited Ink

Other: Wall protection – C/S Acrovyn, Momentum Textiles, MDC; Koroseal, 3M, Sherwin Williams

