CCRM Fertility of Miami: The project design is inspired by the Everglades as seen in the curving design features and casework and the earth-tone color palette.

CCRM Fertility of Miami: The clinic layouts support separation of staff-work and clinical spaces from private rooms for reflection, embodying a seamless blend of spa-inspired design and functionality.

CCRM Fertility of Miami: Seating in the lounge areas is purposefully placed to encourage personal conversations as well as moments of quiet reflection.

CCRM Fertility of Miami: Drawing inspiration from the Everglades, the reception area features a harmonious palette of earthy tones in green, blue, and tan as well as soft, rounded forms. The curved reception desk and custom seating echo the fluidity of water, while subtle lighting elements enhance the calming ambiance. This spa-inspired approach to healthcare design underscores the clinic’s commitment to well-being and care.

CCRM Fertility of Miami: The treatment rooms are designed to merge form and function by harmonizing advanced healthcare technology with a serene environment. Design details include soft lighting and fluid edges on the reception desk, seating, dividers integrated into the seating, ceiling features with a curved transition between green painted area and the rest of the white ceiling, and the walls/corners at the entrance of the consultation rooms.

CCRM Fertility Of Miami, Aventura, Fla.

CCRM Fertility, a global fertility treatment, research and science firm, opened the CCRM Fertility of Miami clinic in Aventura, Fla., to fill a growing need for fertility care in the area.

The full-service clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab provide fertility testing, fertility preservation, intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, preimplantation genetic testing, LGBTQ+ family building, and third-party reproduction services.

Florida-inspired interior design palette

Perkins&Will (Miami), the architecture and design firm on the project, delivered a serene, spa-like clinic environment that incorporates natural light and lush colors, including deep greens, blues, and earth tones, to reflect the area’s water, sun, and sand.

The project’s materials palette blends organic textures like wood accents and fabric upholstery made of linen and cotton, with clean, modern lines. From the tranquil reception area featuring curvilinear furniture and a soft, neutral color palette of beige, sage green, and light wood finishes to the private consultation rooms featuring comfortable, ergonomic seating and inclusion of biophilic elements such as greenery, every space is designed to inspire a sense of ease and well-being.

CCRM Fertility of Miami project details

Location: Aventura, Fla.

Completion date: March 2023

Owner: CCRM Fertility

Total building area: 15,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architecture firm: Perkins&Will

Interior design firm: Perkins&Will

General contractor: DPR Construction

Engineer: TLC Engineering Solutions (MEP), Thornton Tomasetti (structural)

Builder: DPR Construction

Medical equipment planner: Perkins&Will

AV equipment/electronics/software: By owner

Carpet/flooring: Carpet: Mohawk Group, Shaw Contract, Roppe

Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong World Industries

Doors/locks/hardware: LOTSPEICH Company of Florida Inc.

Fabric/textiles: Maharam Fabrics, Nycom Inc. Furnishing Discovery

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Nycom Inc. Furnishing Discovery

Handrails/wall guards: Construction Specialties Inc.

Headwalls/booms: Perkins&Will, Steris

Lighting: Power & Lighting Systems Inc.

Signage/wayfinding: Perkins&Will

Surfaces—solid/other: Synergy Custom Fixtures

Wallcoverings: Sanfoot

