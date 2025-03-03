CCRM Fertility Of Miami, Aventura, Fla.

CCRM Fertility, a global fertility treatment, research and science firm, opened the CCRM Fertility of Miami clinic in Aventura, Fla., to fill a growing need for fertility care in the area.

The full-service clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab provide fertility testing, fertility preservation, intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, preimplantation genetic testing, LGBTQ+ family building, and third-party reproduction services.

Florida-inspired interior design palette

Perkins&Will (Miami), the architecture and design firm on the project, delivered a serene, spa-like clinic environment that incorporates natural light and lush colors, including deep greens, blues, and earth tones, to reflect the area’s water, sun, and sand.

The project’s materials palette blends organic textures like wood accents and fabric upholstery made of linen and cotton, with clean, modern lines. From the tranquil reception area featuring curvilinear furniture and a soft, neutral color palette of beige, sage green, and light wood finishes to the private consultation rooms featuring comfortable, ergonomic seating and inclusion of biophilic elements such as greenery, every space is designed to inspire a sense of ease and well-being.

 

CCRM Fertility of Miami project details

Location: Aventura, Fla.

Completion date: March 2023

Owner: CCRM Fertility

Total building area: 15,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architecture firm: Perkins&Will

Interior design firm: Perkins&Will

General contractor: DPR Construction

Engineer: TLC Engineering Solutions (MEP), Thornton Tomasetti (structural)

Builder: DPR Construction

Medical equipment planner: Perkins&Will

AV equipment/electronics/software: By owner

Carpet/flooring: Carpet: Mohawk Group, Shaw Contract, Roppe

Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong World Industries

Doors/locks/hardware: LOTSPEICH Company of Florida Inc.

Fabric/textiles: Maharam Fabrics, Nycom Inc. Furnishing Discovery

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Nycom Inc. Furnishing Discovery

Handrails/wall guards: Construction Specialties Inc.

Headwalls/booms: Perkins&Will, Steris

Lighting: Power & Lighting Systems Inc.

Signage/wayfinding: Perkins&Will

Surfaces—solid/other: Synergy Custom Fixtures

Wallcoverings: Sanfoot

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.

 