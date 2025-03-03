CCRM Fertility Of Miami, Aventura, Florida: Photo Tour
Kris Tamburello
CCRM Fertility of Miami: The treatment rooms are designed to merge form and function by harmonizing advanced healthcare technology with a serene environment. Design details include soft lighting and fluid edges on the reception desk, seating, dividers integrated into the seating, ceiling features with a curved transition between green painted area and the rest of the white ceiling, and the walls/corners at the entrance of the consultation rooms.
Kris Tamburello
CCRM Fertility of Miami: Drawing inspiration from the Everglades, the reception area features a harmonious palette of earthy tones in green, blue, and tan as well as soft, rounded forms. The curved reception desk and custom seating echo the fluidity of water, while subtle lighting elements enhance the calming ambiance. This spa-inspired approach to healthcare design underscores the clinic’s commitment to well-being and care.
Kris Tamburello
CCRM Fertility of Miami: Seating in the lounge areas is purposefully placed to encourage personal conversations as well as moments of quiet reflection.
Kris Tamburello
CCRM Fertility of Miami: The clinic layouts support separation of staff-work and clinical spaces from private rooms for reflection, embodying a seamless blend of spa-inspired design and functionality.
Kris Tamburello
CCRM Fertility of Miami: The project design is inspired by the Everglades as seen in the curving design features and casework and the earth-tone color palette.
CCRM Fertility, a global fertility treatment, research and science firm, opened the CCRM Fertility of Miami clinic in Aventura, Fla., to fill a growing need for fertility care in the area.
The full-service clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab provide fertility testing, fertility preservation, intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, preimplantation genetic testing, LGBTQ+ family building, and third-party reproduction services.
Florida-inspired interior design palette
Perkins&Will (Miami), the architecture and design firm on the project, delivered a serene, spa-like clinic environment that incorporates natural light and lush colors, including deep greens, blues, and earth tones, to reflect the area’s water, sun, and sand.
The project’s materials palette blends organic textures like wood accents and fabric upholstery made of linen and cotton, with clean, modern lines. From the tranquil reception area featuring curvilinear furniture and a soft, neutral color palette of beige, sage green, and light wood finishes to the private consultation rooms featuring comfortable, ergonomic seating and inclusion of biophilic elements such as greenery, every space is designed to inspire a sense of ease and well-being.
CCRM Fertility of Miami project details
Location: Aventura, Fla.
Completion date: March 2023
Owner: CCRM Fertility
Total building area: 15,000 sq. ft.
Total construction cost: Not disclosed
Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed
Architecture firm: Perkins&Will
Interior design firm: Perkins&Will
General contractor: DPR Construction
Engineer: TLC Engineering Solutions (MEP), Thornton Tomasetti (structural)
Builder: DPR Construction
Medical equipment planner: Perkins&Will
AV equipment/electronics/software: By owner
Carpet/flooring: Carpet: Mohawk Group, Shaw Contract, Roppe
Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong World Industries
Doors/locks/hardware: LOTSPEICH Company of Florida Inc.
Fabric/textiles: Maharam Fabrics, Nycom Inc. Furnishing Discovery
Furniture—seating/casegoods: Nycom Inc. Furnishing Discovery
Handrails/wall guards: Construction Specialties Inc.
Headwalls/booms: Perkins&Will, Steris
Lighting: Power & Lighting Systems Inc.
Signage/wayfinding: Perkins&Will
Surfaces—solid/other: Synergy Custom Fixtures
Wallcoverings: Sanfoot
