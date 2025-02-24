Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program: The clinic design will prioritize patient comfort with daylight-filled waiting rooms, centralized check-in, and flexible layouts for operational efficiency.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program: The hospital design will feature soft curves, industrial accents, and soft scalloped ceilings, inspired by the local landscape.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program: A central green will act as the campus core, linking all building entrances while providing a vibrant space for community gatherings.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program: The project will consist of a new inpatient hospital joined with the existing hospital, hospital-licensed clinic building, central utility plant, regional lab building and sheriff station, support services and information technology building, and parking structure.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program: The 545,000-square-foot replacement hospital will feature 346 beds including psychiatric and intensive care, a trauma helicopter landing pad, imaging and interventional suites, indoor/outdoor patient dining, campus kitchen, and integrated warehouse support, for comprehensive patient care and logistical efficiency.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program, Torrance, Calif.: First Look

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is replacing its existing 1960s hospital and consolidating medical services into new resilient facilities on a 72-acre campus in Torrance, Calif.

The 1.3 million square-foot Replacement Program, which will be designed to meet the state’s earthquake standards, includes a 545,000-square-foot acute care tower with 346 beds, outpatient and support facilities, helicopter pad, parking structure, and regional lab.

Design-build project team

The project’s design-build team includes architecture and interior design firm HMC Architects (Los Angeles), architect CO Architects (Los Angeles), and general contractor Hensel Phelps (Irvine, Calif.).

The facility will target LEED Gold certification and is expected to be completed by 2027.

To optimize operational efficiency, the facility will add new psychiatric emergency and interventional suites to an existing emergency and surgery building.

Inpatient and outpatient facilities will be orientated around a central green space that fulfills Los Angeles County’s healthcare and environmental goals.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program project details

Location: Torrance, Calif.

Completion date: 2027

Owner: Los Angeles County Department of Public Works

Total building area: 1.3 million sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $1.17 billion

Cost/sq. ft. Not disclosed

Architect: HMC Architects, CO Architects

Interior designer: HMC Architects

General contractor: Hensel Phelps

Engineers: P2S (MEP), VCA Engineers (civil), Degenkolb Engineers (structural), JCE Structural Engineers (structural), Ficcadenti Waggoner and Castle Structural Engineers (structural), Woden Fire (fire/life/safety), Langan Engineering & Environmental Services (geotechnical)

Medical equipment planner: Chambers Equipment Consulting Inc., Criterion

Trade Partner: Control Air (mechanical), ACCO Engineered Systems (mechanical), Rosendin-Meadows JV (electrical), Pan-Pacific Mechanical (plumbing), Herrick Corporation (structural steel), Schuff Steel Company (structural steel), SunSteel, LLC Steel Fabricator (structural steel)

Drywall/Framing: Nevell-Standard JV

Fire Protection: Cosco Fire Protection

Parking Structure: Choate Parking Consultants

Art/pictures: Jaime Scholnick (interior lobby art), Benjamin Ball (exterior art)

AV equipment/electronics/software: RMJV

Carpet/flooring: Corradini Corp, (terrazzo), Patcraft, Mannington, Tarkett, Interface (resilient), Bentley (carpet)

Ceiling/wall systems: Pac-Clad, Armstrong, Soelberg

Doors/locks/hardware: Assa Abloy

Fabric/textiles: Stinson, ARC-COM, DesignTex

Furniture—seating/casegoods: MillerKnoll

Handrails/wall guards: P3TEC, Acrovyn

Headwalls/booms: Amico

Lighting: PBS Engineers

Signage/wayfinding: Square Peg Design

Surfaces—solid/other: Formica

Wallcoverings: Koroseal & Level Wallcovering

Tile Terracotta: Boston Valley

Tile: Mosa & Eurowest

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.