Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: A boardroom provides space for post-simulation discussions and department meetings, away from the hospital-like setting of exam rooms.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: The simulation center features multipurpose space for classroom lectures, presentations, and discussions, as well as community gatherings and receptions.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: The Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center’s entrance corridor features a bright, modern reception area, which displays the NCH Healthcare System logo and features reflective surfaces that amplify interior lighting.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: The center’s waiting area offers a quiet enclave to sit, read magazines, or watch procedures on a television monitor. Because the Simulation Center is not tied to an academic medical center or university, the space will help welcome guests representing healthcare organizations, government agencies, businesses, and the film industry.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: The reception area utilizes illuminated linear lighting to help create an optical path to support wayfinding.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: A series of five educational panels affixed to corridor walls detail the project’s history, mission, and anticipated learning outcomes, as well as the future of simulation in the healthcare industry.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: A learning lounge features comfortable reception chairs and a side table for quick conversation, as well as padded two-tiered bench seating for group collaboration.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: Healthcare professionals can train in controlled environments using the same equipment, beds, operating tables, and lighting found in standard operating rooms.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: Healthcare professionals can observe training exercises from an adjacent room, using a video camera system to pinpoint healthcare professionals’ interactions with the patient simulator.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center: Practitioners of all levels can train at the simulation center under the guidance of seasoned medical professionals, who are able to provide real-time observations and recommendations to enhance patient care.

The Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center, part of Southwest Florida’s Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH), is a medical and multidisciplinary learning center in Naples, Fla.

NCH is southern Florida’s only healthcare system with a multidisciplinary simulation center not tied to an academic medical center or university.

Designed by Fort Myers, Fla.-based Studio+, the architecture and interior design firm on the project, the new 12,300-square-foot facility offers a venue for doctors, nurses, therapists, and clinical staff to continue sharpening their skills through advanced experiential learning that replicates clinical scenarios.

Simulation center design

Establishing a high-tech first impression was critical in the design, given that the simulation center represents a vision for the hospital of the future.

After entering the front doors, illuminated linear lighting helps create an optical path that leads deeper into the interior space while achieving wayfinding that allows guests to transition from reception areas and common spaces into exam rooms and offices.

The simulation center’s interior features a modern, high-tech design, including a palette of gray tones, natural wood, and blue accents.

Adaptable healthcare education, training environments

Versatility is a key design element reflected in a large multifunctional room that can be divided into multiple classrooms and conference rooms of varying shapes, sizes, and configurations.

A collaborative open learners’ area features felt panels and a high ceiling to provide acoustic comfort.

The simulation center houses six technologically advanced, high-fidelity patient simulators, each capable of expressing life-like emotions and movements. These cutting-edge robotic patient models serve as training tools for procedures like chest tube insertion, intubation, cutting, and suturing.

Additional interior spaces include a virtual dissection room for anatomy and physiology education, an immersive multisensory interactive room that replicates real-life customized scenarios in the field, breakout spaces for post-simulation discussions, and a fully equipped locker room.

Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center project details

Location: Naples, Fla.

Completion date: January 2023

Owner: Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH)

Total building area: 12,256 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $5.4 million

Cost/sq. ft.: $441

Architecture firm: Studio+

Interior design: Studio+

General contractor: DeAngelis Diamond Construction Group

Engineering: EXP Engineering, Select Structural

Builder: DeAngelis Diamond Construction Group

Art/pictures: Design Decor Art Group

AV equipment/electronics/software: Studio+, Fiber Solutions

Doors/locks/hardware: Pinnacle Door and Hardware

Headwalls/booms: Amico

Signage/wayfinding: APCO

