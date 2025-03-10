Pragma Medical Institute: The programmatic scheme locates the hospital’s labs and other emitting equipment safely within the structure’s basement. By confining radiation-emitting machinery below grade level, patients can enter a clutter-free central atrium at the ground level. Floors above the atrium accommodate various multispecialty operation rooms and intensive care units

Pragma Medical Institute: The site master planning and positioning of the built block allow for an extended surface area to accommodate parking for cars and two-wheelers.

Pragma Medical Institute: The top two floors accommodate all inpatient rooms, including general wards, semiprivate rooms, and private suites. Large windows ensure ample natural light, promoting patient recovery and enhancing overall well-being.

Pragma Medical Institute: The project features a courtyard-based layout that enhances natural ventilation and daylight, departing from the typical enclosed hospital design. Expansive biophilic terraces integrate greenery into patient spaces. Positioned away from the city center, the hospital ensures accessibility for both urban and rural populations, addressing the critical gap in quality medical care.

Pragma Medical Institute: Expansive terraces house solar panels and geothermal water heaters, significantly reducing grid dependency. Committed to sustainability, the project targets LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Pragma Medical Institute: A warm and expansive reception and waiting lounge is designed to accommodate patients and their caregivers with comfort and ease. The well-planned seating layout and calming interiors create a supportive environment.

Pragma Medical Institute: The central atrium features open sightlines, minimal partitions, and a radial layout that naturally directs visitors toward key functional areas. Ample daylight, biophilic elements, and spacious circulation areas help to create a calming environment for patients and caregivers.

The Pragma Medical Institute is a 500-bed multispecialty healthcare facility located in Bathinda, Punjab, India. Spanning 575,000 square feet, the project incorporates a sustainable and patient-centric design to improve healthcare services in the region.

Opened in February 2024, the project’s key design features include a courtyard-based “core and envelope” strategy that divides the building into two blocks. This set up orients the longer façades north south to maximize daylight and minimize heat gain from the west.

Additionally, the exterior envelope of the 7-story building features cavity walls and varied window sizes to regulate light and temperature, ensuring thermal comfort while reducing reliance on mechanical cooling.

Addressing cultural needs in healthcare design

With limited healthcare infrastructure in India, caregivers often accompany patients on long journeys to access medical care. The Pragma Institute’s design, by Creative Designer Architects (CDA; New Delhi), addresses these emotional and cultural needs by prioritizing and expanding waiting areas.

This approach ensures that caregivers are supported in providing the warmth essential in times of anxiety and stress, enhancing the overall patient experience. A clutter-free central atrium supports ease in navigating the facility with clear sight lines to outpatient, emergency, and cafeteria zones.

Pragma Medical Institute project details

Project location: Bhatinda, Punjab, India

Project completion date: February 2024

Owner: Pragma Medical Institute

Total building area: 575,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: CDA

