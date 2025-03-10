Pragma Medical Institute, Bhatinda, Punjab, India

The Pragma Medical Institute is a 500-bed multispecialty healthcare facility located in Bathinda, Punjab, India. Spanning 575,000 square feet, the project incorporates a sustainable and patient-centric design to improve healthcare services in the region.

Opened in February 2024, the project’s key design features include a courtyard-based “core and envelope” strategy that divides the building into two blocks. This set up orients the longer façades north south to maximize daylight and minimize heat gain from the west.

Additionally, the exterior envelope of the 7-story building features cavity walls and varied window sizes to regulate light and temperature, ensuring thermal comfort while reducing reliance on mechanical cooling.

Addressing cultural needs in healthcare design

With limited healthcare infrastructure in India, caregivers often accompany patients on long journeys to access medical care. The Pragma Institute’s design, by Creative Designer Architects (CDA; New Delhi), addresses these emotional and cultural needs by prioritizing and expanding waiting areas.

This approach ensures that caregivers are supported in providing the warmth essential in times of anxiety and stress, enhancing the overall patient experience. A clutter-free central atrium supports ease in navigating the facility with clear sight lines to outpatient, emergency, and cafeteria zones.

Pragma Medical Institute project details

Project location: Bhatinda, Punjab, India

Project completion date: February 2024

Owner: Pragma Medical Institute

Total building area: 575,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Cost/sq. ft.: Not disclosed

Architect: CDA

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.