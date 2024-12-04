Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center will serve as a training facility for the Cavaliers professional basketball team, while also providing comprehensive care for the public.

Three Cleveland-based institutions—the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team, the Cleveland Clinic, and Bedrock Real Estate—are joining forces to bring a global sports science and wellness destination to the city’s Cuyahoga riverfront.

Spanning more than 210,000 square feet and expected to open in 2027, the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center (GPPC) will serve as the Cavaliers’ new practice facility as well as offer sports medicine, wellness, and care services for elite athletes and the general public.

Here, Bill Peacock, chief of operations at Cleveland Clinic, talks about project goals and the role of healthcare facilities in communities.

What inspired this project?

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a vision for a center that was more than a practice or training facility—they want to elevate the athletes’ experience, bringing in the top resources to help extend the lifespan of players’ careers and help athletes become their best selves.

Together with our partners at Bedrock Real Estate (Cleveland), we aim to bring the future of sports medicine to the GPPC through world-class multidisciplinary care, access to innovative technologies and high-tech training equipment, and a robust research program to optimize athlete and human performance.

What services will be located here?

We want the GPPC to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care that addresses the full spectrum of an athlete’s needs. From personalized sports medicine consultations to mental health resources, our approach is designed to optimize performance, injury prevention, and recovery.

The center will house specialized programs and a variety of disciplines including neurology, cardiovascular health, pulmonary care, women’s health, genetics, and pediatrics. Our team combines expertise in nutrition, physical therapy, strength and conditioning, and biometrics with the goal of supporting every athlete’s unique journey.

Why include the facility as part of master plan redevelopment of the riverfront?

The groundbreaking for the GPPC was one of Bedrock’s first steps in its plan to transform and reimagine the Cuyahoga riverfront. The building is being designed by Populous (Kansas City, Mo.), a global sports and event architecture firm.

The riverfront land that lines the Cuyahoga River is an asset with the potential to connect communities, create vibrant public spaces, and, overall, improve the environment. The GPPC will embrace these principles and serve as an anchor catalyst to foster urban connectivity in harmony with future development of the area.

What are some of the design features of the center?

Populous based the conception of the project has been based on three key principles, which operate at the building scale with respect to the overall master plan and the creation of an emblematic facility for the team, public, and City of Cleveland. They include embracing the river by taking inspiration from the colors and curvature of the Cuyahoga River; creating a local icon to bring renewed energy and beauty to downtown Cleveland; and elevating the athlete experience through a holistic and revolutionary approach to training.

What challenges did the project team face in integrating this facility into the riverfront development?

Prior to the groundbreaking, our partners at Bedrock began work on bulkhead improvements, which is an essential step in preserving the Cuyahoga Riverfront and setting the groundwork for vertical construction on the site.

Prioritizing public access to the riverfront and the center has been a large component of the planning and design of the site. The bulkhead improvements will allow the construction of the 3,000-foot riverwalk along the Cuyahoga River to take place, which is just one component of the public aspect of the future of the site. Both the riverwalk and the GPPC will allow access to the site. This center will be accessible not only to elite players but to the public and athletes of all sports and levels.

What role can healthcare facilities play in transforming neighborhoods?

As an anchor institution, including a major employer and provider of services in the community, Cleveland Clinic’s goal is to create the healthiest community for everyone through actions and programs to heal, hire, and invest for the future. This facility will not only benefit the Cavaliers, but it will serve the community. The center will offer comprehensive care for the general public, including athletes of all sports, levels, and ages. Outreach programs, educational initiatives, and community events will be held to promote fitness, wellness, and a healthy lifestyle.

School systems cared for by Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine will have access to the GPPC at no cost, with teams receiving customized performance programs that will benefit student athletes.

This project is the latest partnership between the Cleveland Clinic and Cavaliers. How has that synergy benefited the healthcare organization over the years?

The Cavaliers have been a tremendous partner, and we recently announced a 25-year extension of our partnership, which began in 1993. This will create one of the longest continuous relationships between a professional sports organization and a medical provider.

We are fortunate to partner with an organization that is similarly focused on investing in Cleveland, community engagement, and innovation. Our partnership has strengthened Cleveland’s position as a leader in both healthcare and sports excellence.

Tracey Walker is managing editor of Healthcare Design and can be reached at [email protected].