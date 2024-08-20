Throughout the healthcare design sector, innovation and dedication shape the spaces where care and healing happen.

Each year, Healthcare Design magazine sets out to honor the visionaries behind these transformative environments through the HCD 10 awards.

This annual awards program celebrates the diverse talents that drive the industry forward in 10 categories of professional (including one organization). Together, their work and ideas are making a meaningful impact on healthcare design projects and initiatives.

Profiles of each of the winners are featured in Healthcare Design’s September issue as well as at the links below. Here, we share details from their nominations that made them stand out to the editors.

We’ll also celebrate the HCD 10 during an awards dinner at the annual HCD Forum, Sept. 4-6, in Vermont.

For now, join us in congratulations our winners!

Architect: Chris Hoal, healthcare market design leader, Gresham Smith, Nashville, Tenn.

Interior Designer: Stephanie Story, principal, interior design director, Array Architects, Conshohocken, Pa.

Facility Manager: Deanne Avery, director, capital projects, planning, design and construction, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Morganton, N.C.

Owner/Provider: Stacey Johnson, president/vice president, Riverside Mental Health & Recovery Center, Hampton, Va.

Clinician: Dr. Matthew State, Oberndorf Family Distinguished Professor and chair of psychiatry, department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at University of California San Francisco, and president, Langley Porter Psychiatric Institute and Hospital, San Francisco

Educator: Chris Haedt, principal, healthcare practice group leader, DesignGroup, Columbus, Ohio

Researcher: Lesa Lorusso, senior vice president, research and insights, Gresham Smith, Nashville, Tenn.

Building Professional: Molly Ironmonger, system director of planning and preconstruction, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Cincinnati

Team MVP: Tom Sorrell, principal, CMTA, Louisville, Ky.

Anne DiNardo is editor-in-chief of Healthcare Design and can be reached at [email protected].