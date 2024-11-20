In early September, Healthcare Design hosted its annual Forum in picturesque Stowe, Vt.

This invitation-only event brings together high-level industry decision-makers for a few days of interactive, deep-thinking keynote and panel discussions that look at big-picture challenges and next-level thinking to address them. I always walk away refreshed and inspired from this event—and this year was no different.

Fresh ideas at HCD Forum

One highlight was a panel discussion Brand Director Jennifer Kovacs Silvis led with architecture and design firm leaders to provide context for opportunities identified in HCD’s 2024 A/E/C survey (published in the April issue).

The conversation touched on nurturing talent, navigating construction costs and new project delivery methods, and the changing client landscape—to name a few topics—and I was struck by how often the panelists asked, “How can we do more?”

Talking about renovation projects and the delicate balance between design plans and budget realities, the panelists pondered how construction strategies can help address these challenges “so clients don’t have to compromise.”

Considering the rising adoption of artificial intelligence by healthcare organizations and technology’s implications for the built environment, the panelists asked how the design industry could “generate a different mindset on how we plan our buildings in the future.”

Breaking Through spotlights innovative thinking

A few weeks later, these questions and the desire to find “what’s next” were still percolating in my head when our staff kicked off the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis.

Along with this year’s jam-packed program of featured keynote and educational sessions, networking events, and industry gatherings, we hosted the finale of the fourth Breaking Through conceptual design competition.

This program encourages healthcare design innovation by asking participants to present concepts that solve challenges anticipated in the future delivery of care. This year’s four finalists set their sights on answering some pressing needs—including addressing climate change, the rising need for behavioral health services, and the connection between housing and health—and encouraged attendees to envision what’s possible.

The imagination, creativity, and hard work displayed on stage were awe-inspiring. You’ll find coverage of the finalists in our November/December issue and see which team’s concept was named the winner. (Find more game-changing ideas in our coverage of the 9 semifinalists here.)

As we wrap up our final issue of the year and start planning for 2025, I can’t help but wonder where this industry will go next and all the possibilities that await in the new year.

On behalf of the Healthcare Design staff, we wish you happy holidays and a merry new year.

Anne DiNardo is editor-in-chief of Healthcare Design and can be reached at [email protected].