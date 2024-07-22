Project Spotlight: Specialty Healthcare Facilities
Specialty healthcare projects center on creating environments that cater specifically to the needs of specific patient populations and medical practices.
These tailored designs can help enhance the quality and efficiency of patient care while delivering new architecture and interior design strategies.
Here, Healthcare Design highlights six recent specialty healthcare facilities that stand out.
Herbert Wertheim Center Of Excellence For Eyecare + Vision Health, Emeryville, California
The 38,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project, scheduled to open in 2025, will include a clinic, vision therapy spaces, and graduate clinical education. Read here.
Architect and interior designer: TEF Design
Parker Performance Institute, Frisco, Texas
The 10,000-square-foot facility integrates neuroscience with physical rehabilitation in a sleek, contemporary setting. Read here.
Architect and interior designer: Perkins&Will
Metrodora Institute, West Valley City, Utah
The 60,000-square-foot facility integrates high-tech, collaboration-friendly clinical, research, and workspaces within a luxurious, high-touch atmosphere. Read here.
Architect: HGA, Denton House
Interior designer: Denton House
Hair of Istanbul Hair Transplant Clinic, Turkey
The 4,800-square-foot clinic features a modern aesthetic, biophilic design, and vibrant artwork. Read here.
Interior designer: Slash Architects
Nationwide Children’s Data, Education Center, Columbus, Ohio
The colocation of a data center, conference facility, and simulation labs creates a new centerpiece for the campus. Read here.
Architect and interior designer: Gensler
Associate architect: Moody Nolan
Children’s Hospital Colorado Staff Lounge, Aurora, Colorado
The new 3,400-square-foot lounge uses wellness and workplace concepts to foster collaboration, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Read here.
Architect and interior designer: SmithGroup
