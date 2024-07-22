Specialty healthcare projects center on creating environments that cater specifically to the needs of specific patient populations and medical practices.

These tailored designs can help enhance the quality and efficiency of patient care while delivering new architecture and interior design strategies.

Here, Healthcare Design highlights six recent specialty healthcare facilities that stand out.

Herbert Wertheim Center Of Excellence For Eyecare + Vision Health, Emeryville, California

The 38,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project, scheduled to open in 2025, will include a clinic, vision therapy spaces, and graduate clinical education. Read here.

Architect and interior designer: TEF Design

Parker Performance Institute, Frisco, Texas

The 10,000-square-foot facility integrates neuroscience with physical rehabilitation in a sleek, contemporary setting. Read here.

Architect and interior designer: Perkins&Will

Metrodora Institute, West Valley City, Utah

The 60,000-square-foot facility integrates high-tech, collaboration-friendly clinical, research, and workspaces within a luxurious, high-touch atmosphere. Read here.

Architect: HGA, Denton House

Interior designer: Denton House

Hair of Istanbul Hair Transplant Clinic, Turkey

The 4,800-square-foot clinic features a modern aesthetic, biophilic design, and vibrant artwork. Read here.

Interior designer: Slash Architects

Nationwide Children’s Data, Education Center, Columbus, Ohio

The colocation of a data center, conference facility, and simulation labs creates a new centerpiece for the campus. Read here.

Architect and interior designer: Gensler

Associate architect: Moody Nolan

Children’s Hospital Colorado Staff Lounge, Aurora, Colorado

The new 3,400-square-foot lounge uses wellness and workplace concepts to foster collaboration, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Read here.

Architect and interior designer: SmithGroup

For more recent healthcare projects, go here.