Tom Sorrell, RCDD, LEED AP, Principal, CMTA (Louisville, Ky.)

With more than 35 years of experience in technology and security design, Tom Sorrell leads CMTA’s technology solutions team, delivering cutting-edge technology design and customized solutions to meet the needs of healthcare clients.

In the last year, he’s led the technology design for numerous projects nationwide, ranging from rural critical access replacement hospitals to new urban healthcare campuses.

But it’s his work on one specific project—Indiana University Health’s (IU Health) academic adult hospital campus—that stands out.

Spanning 2.65 million square feet on a 44-acre campus, IU Health’s $2 billion project in downtown Indianapolis includes a new three-tower, 17-story full-service academic hospital, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Leading the healthcare information technology (IT) and security design for this campus transformation, Sorrell’s work involves the design of all information services/IT, communications, and low-voltage structured cable design, including inside and outside plant fiber, emergency phones, telecommunications equipment/room design, and patient infotainment television and radio frequency systems.

He also handled door access control systems, Real-Time Locating Systems, and video surveillance to enhance security.

Sorrell’s extensive experience and leadership in implementing advanced IT/security designs have been pivotal to the project’s success.

He often acts as a conduit between floor leads and the informatics and information services departments. He is also engaged in granular coordination with various architectural teams to ensure the seamless integration of security and technology measures into the building’s design from the onset.

Additionally, Sorrell authored the IU Health System Security Standards, a critical safety and security document that prescribes protocols for the campus perimeter, entrances, outdoor lighting, electronic access control, and video surveillance systems.

Demonstrating his continued commitment to the field, he collaborates closely with installation vendors to ensure seamless integration and strict adherence to IU Health’s security protocols.

Through these efforts, Sorrell has helped foster a state-of-the-art healthcare environment, enhancing operational efficiency and patient care at IU Health and ensuring that both the new hospital and downtown campus not only meet but exceed leading standards for healthcare facilities.

Click here for more on all the 2024 HCD 10 winners.