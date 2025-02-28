New flooring products for healthcare facilities

From biophilic-inspired flooring and resilient and LVT collections to transitional carpet tiles and homogeneous sheet options, healthcare facilities rely on an array of flooring products.

Healthcare Design presents a roundup of new flooring products that vendors and manufacturers are introducing to support healthcare projects.

Visit Healthcare Design’s Products page for more healthcare-specific products.

Combined Effect, Interface

Combined Effect transitional carpet tile collection by Interface blends woven patterns with organic aesthetics. The line comes in neutral colorways, such as browns and grays, and multicolored hues, which can be used for zone creation and wayfinding. The flooring is easy to maintain and offers underfoot comfort and sound absorption.

Forage Hard Surface, Patcraft

Patcraft‘s Forage Hard Surface is a 9-by-36-inch resilient flooring collection with a durable core construction and 20-mil wear layer. The line is available in two biophilic patterns, Growth and Guide, which feature woodland motifs. The flooring is offered in nine colorways including neutrals, blues, and greens.

White Sands LVT Collection, Mannington Commercial

White Sands LVT Collection from Mannington Commercial is inspired by the geometry and landscapes of White Sands National Park in New Mexico. The line features 18 colorways in neutral hues with calming accent tones and comes in tile and plank formats. The flooring has a 2.5mm thickness with a 20-mil wear layer.

Art Select LVT collection, Karndean Designflooring

Art Select LVT collection by Karndean Designflooring includes nearly 50 new wood and stone designs. Featuring a 30-mil wear layer, the line is available in glue-down and rigid-core styles for installation. The flooring is hygienic, waterproof, scratch resistant, and easy to clean.

Teknoflor Healthscapes TPU Flooring, HMTX Industries

HMTX Industries presents Teknoflor Healthscapes TPU Flooring, a homogeneous sheet flooring engineered with a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) vinyl alternative. The collection features a classic terrazzo aesthetic, enhanced durability, and seamless installation to help with infection control.

Hot and Heavy II luxury vinyl flooring, Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group’s new Hot and Heavy II luxury vinyl flooring comes in two styles: Bolder is available in 18-by-36-inch planks and is designed to resemble natural stone; and Secoya comes in 7-by-48-inch planks with a 2.5mm thickness and 9-by-59-inch planks with a 5mm thickness.

2VRSE LVT, AVA

2VRSE LVT by AVA features a multidirectional pattern and comes in a 9.84-by-39.37-inch tile format. Applicable for lobby areas and waiting rooms, the flooring line includes seven new bold colors along with neutrals.

TractionSafety collection, Shaw Contract

Shaw Contract’s TractionSafety collection of slip-resistant resilient sheet flooring comes in two styles: Traction Aqua is designed for consistently wet spaces and Traction Sole is for areas with increased foot traffic. Applicable for scrub rooms, operating suites, and curbless showers, the line blends neutral tones and is engineered for durability.

Woodura Herringbone 2.0, Bjelin

Bjelin’s Woodura Herringbone 2.0 is crafted from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified Croatian oak and comes in 5-inch-by-21.5-inch panels. The flooring uses patented Woodura technology, to create a hardened surface that never needs to be sanded and incorporates a 5G floor locking system for easy installation.

SMARTflor, CBT Supply d/b/a SMARTdesks

SMARTflor, by CBT Supply d/b/a SMARTdesks, is a raised floor system. The 20-by-20-inch carpet tiles are mounted on durable pedestals for easy placement and interchangeability, requiring no adhesives, laser leveling, or demolition. UL-approved snap-together power cables and outlets can be relocated without tools.