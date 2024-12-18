With its annual HCD 10 awards, Healthcare Design recognizes those who are moving the industry forward through innovative projects and fresh perspectives.

The awards honor professionals across 10 categories, including one outstanding organization, and shine the spotlight on those raising the bar in healthcare design.

Before the year comes to end, Healthcare Design looks back on the HCD 10 class of 2024 and what makes them stand out from the crowd:

Architect: Chris Hoal, healthcare market design leader, Gresham Smith

Outstanding work: As the design lead for Baptist Health Care Brent Lane’ s new 57-acre healthcare campus in Pensacola, Fla., he was instrumental in proactively performing an energy analysis and climate risk assessment to ensure the new buildings could survive potential major weather events in the future. Read the full award profile here.







Interior Designer: Stephanie Story, principal, interior design director, Array Architects

Why she stands out: Through her work, Story is advancing healthcare design meaningfully by pushing the boundaries of interior design for behavioral health facilities, drawing their visibility to the forefront and connecting with patients to create empathetic, functional designs. Read more here.





Facility Manager: Deanne Avery, director, capital projects, planning, design and construction, UNC Health Blue Ridge

Why she stands out: She managed the design and construction of more than $175 million in master planning projects for UNC Health Blue Ridge’s two campuses, including a new cancer center addition and a new 6-story bed tower. Through her efforts, Avery is helping transform rural campuses and growing care capacities and services. Read the full award profile here.





Owner/Provider: Stacey Johnson, president/vice president, Riverside Mental Health & Recovery Center

Outstanding work: As the hospital president of the Riverside Mental Health & Recovery Center (RMHRC) in Hampton, Va., Johnson recognized a gap in mental health services in the region and led the effort to open a free-standing psychiatric ED, the first in Virginia, in November 2023. Read the full award profile here.







Clinician: Dr. Matthew State, professor and chair of psychiatry, UCSF, and president, Langley Porter Psychiatric Institute and Hospital

Outstanding work: He was a driving force behind the creation of the UCSF Nancy Friend Pritzker Psychiatry Building, bringing physical and mental health programs and researchers from across the university together for the first time in UCSF’s history. Read the full award profile here.







Educator: Chris Haedt, principal, healthcare practice group leader, DesignGroup

Why he stands out: He spearhead the first-of-its-kind regional healthcare symposium in Columbus, Ohio—AIA-AAH Columbus Health[e] Symposium—as well as serves as a guest lecturer at The Ohio State University Knowlton School of Architecture. Through his work, Haedt is helping to raise the bar of knowledge within the sector and fostering the growth of the next generation of healthcare leaders. Read the full award profile here.







Researcher: Lesa Lorusso, senior vice president, research and insights, Gresham Smith

Outstanding work: She collaborated with the Veterans Health Administration and the University of Florida, with Gresham Smith as the principal investigator, on a study titled “Sensory Environments for Behavioral Health in Dementia: Diffusion of an Environmental Innovation at the Veterans Health Administration,” investigating the impact of multisensory environments as behavioral therapy for veterans with dementia. Read the full award profile here.





Building Professional: Molly Ironmonger, system director of planning and preconstruction, Bon Secours Mercy Health

Why she stands out: Ironmonger’s encouragement for outside-the-box thinking—including incorporation of an onsite industrialized construction center to deliver prefabrication elements for the Mercy Health Kings Mills hospital—is bringing new ideas to the forefront of healthcare construction. Read the full award profile here.







Team MVP: Tom Sorrell, principal, CMTA

Outstanding work: He’s leading the healthcare information technology (IT) and security design for Indiana University Health’s campus transformation in Indianapolis (expected to be completed in 2027), which involves the design of all information services/IT, communications, and low-voltage structured cable design. Read the full award profile here.





Outstanding Organization: UW Health

Why the organization stands out: Whether expanding care services, delivering cutting-edge facility designs, or investing in its workforce, UW Health’s efforts are leading the way in improving treatments, care environments, and outcomes for the patients, staff, and communities that it serves. Read the full award profile here.

