Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health Set To Open In Washington, D.C.
Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is set to open Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the office of Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The $434.4 million project consists of a 136-bed hospital, maternal health and delivery department with a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), trauma center, ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics, emergency helipad, and 500-car parking garage.
