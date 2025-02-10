Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is set to open Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the office of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The $434.4 million project consists of a 136-bed hospital, maternal health and delivery department with a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), trauma center, ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics, emergency helipad, and 500-car parking garage.

