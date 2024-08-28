HCD Conference Preview: Things To See, Do, Eat In Indianapolis

The Healthcare Design Conference + Expo is heading to Indianapolis’ Indiana Convention Center Oct. 5-8. Indianapolis is home to world-class restaurants, museums, and attractions, as well as professional sports teams and venues, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here’s some of the local flavor and flare attendees can check out while they’re in town.

Dining

The host city’s culinary treats include Milktooth, a brunch, coffee bar, and cocktail spot, and Jewish deli-inspired Shapiro’s Delicatessen. Plump’s Last Shot, known for its pork tenderloin sandwich, is owned by Indiana basketball legend Bobby Plump, who inspired the 1986 movie Hoosiers, and St. Elmo Steak House, around the corner from the convention center, is famous for its shrimp cocktail. For a sweet treat, Gordon’s Milkshake Bar offers both classic and gourmet options.

Attractions

Get your motor running with a tour of the world-famous racecourse Indianapolis Motor Speedway; pose with the statue of Peyton Manning, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback for 14 seasons, at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts professional football team; tour the Indianapolis Zoo, which features more than 1,200 animals of approximately 230 species, including one of the nation’s largest chimpanzee exhibits; or hop on a stationary or electric Pacers Bikeshare to ride the popular Monon Trail or Indianapolis Cultural Trail, which both pass through many of Indy’s arts, culture, and tourist attractions.

Exhibits

Take in art, history, and culture with visits to a variety of local institutions such as the Indiana State Museum, with three floors of permanent and rotating galleries; the Eiteljorg Museum, the only museum in the Midwest to exclusively exhibit the art and history of Native Americans and the American West; and, for bibliophiles, the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, featuring artifacts such as the Indianapolis-raised author’s original typewriter (also swing by the two-story mural of Vonnegut on the Mass Avenue side of Slapfish restaurant). For another dose of history, visit the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Monument Circle, where limestone sculptures dating as far back as 1887 pay tribute to the heroes of past conflicts.

HCD Expo Indiana Liaison Committee’s insider tips

There’s lots to do in Indianapolis during your free time at HCD Expo, from must-see architecture to landmarks and rooftop bars. Healthcare Design tapped its Local Liaison Committee members to share their favorite spots and hidden gems in Indy.

Chase Miller, senior healthcare planner and planning team leader, Guidon (Indianapolis)

Indiana landmark: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Must-see architecture: First Christian Church

Outdoor space: Bicentennial Unity Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for sure!

Rooftop bar: Pivot Bar and Balcony or The Skyline Club

Ice-cream: Traders Point Creamery and Kilwins along the Mass Ave. District

Favorite activity: The Indianapolis Zoo

Local beer: St. Joseph Brewery & Public House, great atmosphere in an old Catholic church.

Neighborhood: Fountain Square, great coffee and eclectic atmosphere, and known for the HGTV show “Good Bones”!

Jim Mladucky, vice president of design & construction, Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

Indiana landmark: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Solders and Sailors Monument at Monument Circle, and Indiana War Memorial

Must-see architecture: State Capitol Building, Scottish Rite Cathedral, Bottleworks District, Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design (Bloomington, Ind.), and of course Columbus, Ind.

Outdoor space: Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, Crown Hill Cemetery, White River State Park

Rooftop bar: 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo

Favorite neighborhood bar: The Dorman Street Saloon

Favorite restaurant: Vida, Bluebeard, Union 50, Milktooth, Nesso

Neighborhood restaurant: Iaria’s Italian Restaurant

Local beer: Sun King, Centerpoint, St Joe’s Brewery, and Metazoa Brewing

Neighborhood: Massachusetts Avenue, Georgia Street, Historic Fletcher Place, Broad Ripple Cultural District

Favorite activity: Cottage Home Block Party, a Halloween-themed party

Doug Fick, principal, CMTA (Indianapolis)

Indiana landmark: Indiana War Memorial & Museum

Must see architecture: Scottish Rite Cathedral

Outdoor space: White River State Park along the Central Canal

Rooftop bar: I am aware of one downtown which is the Pivot Bar associated with the Hyatt. Personally I like the 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo, it has a speakeasy vibe.

Ice cream: South Bend Chocolate Co. on Monument Circle

Favorite activity: Duckpin bowling

Local beer: “Nap In the Hammock” by Metazoa Brewing Co.

Neighborhood: Fountain Square

Indiana landmark: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. When in Indy, you must checkout the home to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Must-see architecture: Irwin Library at Butler University, designed by Minoru Yamasaki, is a great example of mid-century modern design. Open, full of light, beautiful! If you feel adventurous, I recommend making the trip from Indy to Columbus, Ind. A great blend of world-class architecture and small-town charm.

Outdoor space: White River State Park. I love the juxtaposition of green space weaving through the urban core. A great way to visit multiple cultural attractions such as the Eiteljorg Museum and Indiana State Museum located in the park.

Rooftop bar: It’s not a rooftop bar, but you are missing out if you don’t go to The Jazz Kitchen. Great jazz music in an electric environment!

Local beer: Anything by Sun King Brewing. My favorites are “WeeMac Scottish-Style Ale” and “Sunlight Cream Ale.”

Neighborhood: The Fountain Square neighborhood is a great mix of local establishments highlighting the variety of cultures that Indy has to offer.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.