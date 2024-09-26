Kaitlyn Badlato, AIA, WELL AP, LSSYB, EDAC, Associate and medical planner, HKS (Washington, D.C.)

A medical planer with eight years in the healthcare design industry, Kaitlyn Badlato’s experience spans renovations, new construction, master planning, and research projects at healthcare facilities across the East Coast.

She joined HKS as the 2016 HKS Health Fellow, focusing her research on developing robust benchmarking practices for the firm. With this introduction to healthcare design, she says she quickly developed a passion for the “opportunity to work directly with patients, clinicians, and staff to design spaces they will use daily.”

She received her architect license in 2018 and was promoted to associate in 2021. Her current projects include a new patient bed tower for Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., where, as a medical planner, she’s focusing on a women’s unit and a universal inpatient unit. She’s also working on a new community pediatric hospital for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

At HKS, she leads the Health Benchmarking Think Tank in researching and developing benchmarking practices to refine approaches to projects while driving innovation throughout the design process.

Outside of her project work, she’s focused on challenging conventional norms and pushing boundaries, particularly as it relates to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI). Here, she spearheads research on gender-affirming spaces in healthcare environments, such as public restrooms and staff locker rooms, and advocacy for equitable workplace and care environments.

Delving into building codes and recommendations from the Facility Guidelines Institute, she developed a toolkit for HKS and community engagement best practices for implementing gender-affirming spaces in renovation and new construction projects.

Her advocacy for diversity as a catalyst for growth and change also led to a seat on the AIA National Board’s Equity and Future of Architecture committee where she works with members across the organization to provide recommendations on equity, justice and advocacy to the AIA board. She also actively champions the growth and development of emerging professionals in the field.

She has chaired the AIA|DC Equity Committee and served as the AIA Young Architect Regional Director for D.C., Maryland, and Delaware. Additionally, she facilitated the firm’s Health Designer Training Program, an opportunity for designers to learn about medical planning from HKS subject matter experts.

Through her inclusive approach, research, and commitment to education and empowerment, Badlato is not only improving care environments but also shaping a more resilient and equitable future.

Path to healthcare design: I was drawn to a career in health design because it uniquely balances efficiency and empathy. The complexity of healthcare environments and the many ways designers and care teams can measure efficiencies through operational metrics appealed to me when I started my Health Fellowship at HKS. When I began my career in medical planning, I saw the opportunity to work directly with patients, clinicians, and staff to design spaces they will use daily. I also love that my career allows me to create environments that truly meet their needs and wishes while effectively enhancing patient care.

Describe your design approach: “Great design should be 99 percent invisible.”—Roman Mars, American radio producer and host and producer of 99% Invisible podcast.

On your desk now: A new bed tower for Cooper University in Camden, N.J. The project focuses on the women’s unit and a universal inpatient unit. Together with Array Architects, HKS is creating a state-of-the-art facility for the next generation of care on the campus with the intent to improve staff wellbeing and enhance patient care. It has been particularly exciting to collaborate with my colleague and fellow Rising Star, Elizabeth Schmitt, on this project. Additionally, I am involved in designing a new community pediatric hospital for Johns Hopkins All Children’s in St. Petersburg, Fla. Both projects afford me the opportunity to create impactful healthcare environments that prioritize patient care while driving staff well-being through design.

Most rewarding project to date: I’m proud that I’ve been able to continue my original HKS Health Fellowship work, developing a benchmarking practice for the firm. This process helps us refine approaches to current projects while driving innovation throughout the design process via the insights we learn and share. By integrating the benchmarking team’s concepts into project delivery work, we deliver visibly impactful and industry standard efficiencies.

What success means to you: My idea of a successful healthcare project is one where care team members should operate effortlessly in their spaces and patients should feel comfortable and supported, all without ever questioning the design choices. The goal is for the space to intuitively meet the needs of its users, allowing them to focus entirely on providing care and healing.

Industry challenge on your radar: I’d like to see the healthcare design industry address the challenges of creating more equitable and inclusive facilities for patients, clinicians, staff, and visitors. Often, the ease of navigating an unfamiliar space, locating essential amenities, and communicating in one’s native language is taken for granted. Through advances in technology and design, architects can create healthcare environments that are truly accessible and welcoming for everyone. Addressing this challenge through mindful, consistent project delivery will enhance the overall experience for all users and ensure that healthcare spaces meet diverse needs seamlessly.

Must-have skill for healthcare designers today: Empathy. Understanding and addressing the diverse needs of patients, clinicians, staff, and visitors ensures that designs create supportive, functional, and welcoming environments. Coupled with strong systems thinking, which allows designers to see how various elements interact within the broader context, empathy helps in crafting spaces that truly enhance user experiences and improve overall care. Combining these skills ensures that designs are responsive and integrated into the broader healthcare system.

