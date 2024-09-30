Elizabeth Schmitt, Healthcare/medical planner and associate principal, Array Architects (Philadelphia)

Before Elizabeth Schmitt graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Drexel University (Philadelphia), she held a full-time position with Array Architects through a two-year work-study program.

One of her first projects as an architectural designer was for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) Children’s Pavilion in 2018, where she worked on the behavioral health component of the project with a senior planner and behavioral health expert.

When that person transitioned off the project, Schmitt was entrusted to step in and take on the architectural design and development, which included employing evidence-based design to deliver universal patient rooms that accommodate a wide range of patient needs and support family participation in care.

Upon completion of the project, she was awarded a role on a renovation of the emergency department (ED) at the health system’s main hospital to accommodate behavioral health intake to the new facility.

Since joining the firm post-graduation, she’s also served as lead planner on Inspira Health’s new freestanding ED and behavioral health unit in Woodbury, N.J. The project entailed a 20-bed unit split between voluntary and involuntary mental health patients.

Starting in design development, Schmitt coordinated both the planning and architectural aspects of the project, running client meetings while working behind-the-scenes with engineers, vendors, and the firm’s internal team members to develop the interior of the building.

Beyond behavioral health facilities, her portfolio also includes redeveloping a shopping mall into a 166,000-square-foot outpatient center for Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus in Moorestown, N.J. As the planner on the project, which opened in November 2023, Schmitt touched every aspect, including implementation of prefabricated elements including exam rooms, headwalls, and toilet rooms.

Schmitt says a cancer diagnosis in August 2022 and her treatment through remission gave her a new perspective on healthcare design. For example, through the relationships she developed and conversations with her care providers, she became increasingly aware of the importance of staff experience in design to aid in staff retention and provide staff safety, comfort, and respite.

She’s also committed to moving the industry forward through implementation of technology. For example, she collaborated with a cross-disciplinary team at Array to develop standard practices to leverage 3-D design software to develop schematic design packages, streamline work, and improve accuracy and efficiency of estimates.

She also is on a team that created a “Back to Basics” course to develop and teach firm standards for documentation.

Her developing expertise on behavioral health projects coupled with her initiative and enthusiasm to take on new and varied challenges are propelling both her career and the industry.

Path to healthcare design: I learned early on that I enjoy the technical aspects of design. Healthcare is perhaps the most technical field, requiring great consideration and intentionality. Crafting spaces for people in their time of need and those that care for them brings me a lot of satisfaction. Working toward a comfortable, dignified, and reassuring experience for patients on their health journey is my ultimate goal, which is achieved in large part by creating a pleasant and safe environment for the staff that play such a vital role for patients.

Describe your design approach: I design with empathy, promoting wellness for all users.

On your desk now: I’m currently working on a new inpatient bed tower at Cooper University Hospital (Camden, N.J.) in collaboration with fellow Rising Star Kaitlyn Badlato at HKS. I will also soon restart work on a new medical office building (MOB) for Penn Medicine in Montgomeryville. The MOB will have a variety of outpatient functions, establishing UPenn’s presence in the community.

Looking internally to the growth of Array, I am leading a small team in refining a “Planning 101” course, providing guidance on codes for our junior designers. Additionally, I regularly onboard newer planners and architectural staff and am participating in firm improvement initiatives.

Most rewarding project to date: The Children’s Pavilion, a pediatric behavioral health tower at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Our team was fortunate to work with clinicians, hospital leadership, and supporting staff—not to mention the families of the community as well.

Hearing firsthand from the parents and children with nowhere to go for their mental health needs was eye-opening. I was able to see that project from the early stages of visioning through construction administration, making the entire experience both educational and humbling. I feel lucky to have that opportunity so early in my career.

What success means to you: A project is successful when users occupy the space and feel largely satisfied with the result. The environment we create should be as beautiful as possible, but it is only successful when in direct support of function. We make a thousand decisions along the way, and success is when our decisions are validated by a well-utilized space that promotes comfort and safety for all users.

Industry challenge on your radar: Healthcare facilities struggle with staff retention and well-being because of the physically and emotionally hard work required to provide care. In many hospitals, staff support spaces are minimal, wanting for function, and devoid of natural light.

We are making strides in this area and concern about staff safety is being discussed more widely, but we must push further. In an industry where every dollar and square foot are accounted for, demonstrating the immense return on investment of safe, well-rested staff is more important than ever. Staff respite and safety pay dividends in efficiency, outcomes, and retention.

Must-have skill for healthcare designers today: Deep thought and consideration must go into every space of a healthcare facility, so a detail-oriented mindset is a must for healthcare designers. From thinking about the logical use and flow of a room to ensuring that all the necessary outlets and data are located and the flooring transitions smoothly, nothing can go untouched. Attention to detail is essential and will make or break a project.

