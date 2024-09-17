Healthcare Design 2024 Rising Star winners

In the dynamic world of healthcare design, fresh perspectives and innovative ideas are key to driving the industry’s progress. That’s why Healthcare Design magazine is proud to present the annual Rising Star Awards program, now in its seventh year.

This prestigious program recognizes the outstanding achievements of professionals who have worked in healthcare design for fewer than 10 years and are already demonstrating a deep commitment to the industry.

This year, we received a record number of submissions, making the selection process more competitive than ever before. After careful consideration by the editors, we are thrilled to announce our largest group of winners yet, with 12 exceptional individuals being honored as Rising Stars.

The 2024 Rising Stars will also be celebrated during the Healthcare Design Magazine Awards Luncheon at the HCD Conference + Expo, Oct. 5-8 in Indianapolis. Congratulations to these emerging leaders.

The honorees are profiled in Healthcare Design’s October issue with extended profiles at the links below.

2024 Rising Stars:

Kaitlyn Badlato, associate, medical planner, HKS

Kristina Bertocchi, project architect, healthcare planner, DesignGroup

Toni Candanedo, associate, landscape designer, SmithGroup

Connor Crist, healthcare architect, senior associate, HFG Architecture

Dorris Hwang, associate, technical enclosure director, Wilmot Sanz

Mahshid Jalalian, design researcher, HGA

Tao Li, associate, medical planner, architect, HOK

Elizabeth Schmitt, associate principal, healthcare/medical planner, Array Architects

Sheri Teymouri, architect, health planner, HDR

Will Turner, project manager, St. Onge Company

Ayesha Wahid, interior designer, E4H Environments for Health Architecture

Jessica Valdez, senior associate, healthcare planner, Page