Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.) is planning a new emergency and patient tower on the campus of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a news release.

The 4-story, 123,000-square-foot tower will house two distinctive emergency departments (EDs) and waiting areas, housing 100 patient rooms—63 for adults and 37 for children, including two pediatric trauma rooms on the first floor.

The expansion will also offer imaging, lab, endoscopy, and pre- and post-operative heart care services. Shell space on the third and fourth floors can accommodate up to 68 additional inpatient rooms.

The project is expected to start construction this year and be completed in 2029.

