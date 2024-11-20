Cook Children’s Medical Center plans to expand its Fort Worth, Texas, campus, over the span of 10 years, according to a news release.

The 10-year master expansion plan will add 1 million square feet to the campus, which currently spans 2.5 million square feet.

Plans call for a new 700,000-square-foot medical tower which will add 37 beds to the hospital’s existing neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as well as a redesigned 56-room pediatric intensive care unit.

The tower will also house 160,000 square feet of shell space for future growth.

