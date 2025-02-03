Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on a new 10-story patient tower, the first phase of its $3 billion “Project Imagine” expansion of its Health Sciences Campus in Camden, according to a news release.

The 345,000-square-foot Tower A addition will include 125 acuity-adaptable private rooms, additional ORs, a modern medical library, new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and medical command center to serve the region in emergency preparedness. The first phase of the project also will entail construction of a new bridge connecting Tower A to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by 2028.

The project team includes design and architecture partners HKS (Dallas) and Array Architects (Washington, D.C.); O’Donnell & Naccarato (structural engineers; Philadelphia); mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineers BR+A Consulting (Boston) and Highland Associates (Cleveland); construction managers Torcon Inc. (Red Bank, N.J.) and P. Agnes Inc. (Philadelphia); and Langan (geotechnical engineer; Parsippany, N.J.), according to a news release from O’Donnell & Naccarato.

