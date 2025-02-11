Integrated design firm DLR Group expanded its healthcare practice by appointing Senior Associate Ned McKnight as healthcare leader in its Phoenix office and Johnathan Miller as healthcare client leader in its Durham, N.C., office, according to a news release.

With more than 20 years of experience, McKnight will drive the firm’s strategic growth and client relationships in the southwestern U.S. healthcare sector. His experience includes projects for the Mayo Clinic (Phoenix) and Banner Health University Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.).

Miller has more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare design industry and will take an active role in shaping the firm’s healthcare design leadership in the southeastern U.S.

