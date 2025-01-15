Duquesne University (Pittsburgh) opened the new College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pittsburgh to students in the summer of 2024, according to a news release from national multidisciplinary design firm the SLAM Collaborative (Glastonbury, Conn.), the designer on the project.

The 80,600-square-foot medical school building includes a simulation hospital with an operating room (OR), intensive care unit (ICU), three-bed emergency department (ED), labor and delivery room, ultrasound lab, and 12 outpatient exam rooms.

The facility also features a HoloAnatomy lab, integrating a mixed augmented reality learning platform with holographic imaging technology; and the Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Clinical Skills Lab.

