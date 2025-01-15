Duquesne University Completes New College Of Osteopathic Medicine With Simulation Hospital In Pittsburgh
Duquesne University (Pittsburgh) opened the new College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pittsburgh to students in the summer of 2024, according to a news release from national multidisciplinary design firm the SLAM Collaborative (Glastonbury, Conn.), the designer on the project.
The 80,600-square-foot medical school building includes a simulation hospital with an operating room (OR), intensive care unit (ICU), three-bed emergency department (ED), labor and delivery room, ultrasound lab, and 12 outpatient exam rooms.
The facility also features a HoloAnatomy lab, integrating a mixed augmented reality learning platform with holographic imaging technology; and the Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Clinical Skills Lab.
Read more about healthcare simulation training here.