Design and development firm Lawrence Group (St. Louis) partnered with architecture and design firm Perkins Eastman (Pittsburgh) to design and build the Gary C. Werths Building at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, according to a news release.

The outpatient cancer center is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The 657,250-square-foot facility, which officially opened in late September 2024, houses 101 exam rooms, 88 private infusion rooms, and radiology and diagnostic imaging departments.

Amenity spaces include nourishment stations, electric fireplaces, a café, gift shop, and retail pharmacy.

The project team also included Clayco (general contractor; Overland, Mo.) and Introba (engineer; St. Louis).

