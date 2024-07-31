2024 Healthcare Design Conference facility tours

The 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo, Oct. 5-8 in Indianapolis, will feature five facility tours on Oct. 5.

The guided tours are hosted by project team members and offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the design, planning, architecture, and interior design of recent facility projects.

Tours will run from 1- 5 p.m. and preregistration is required at hcdexpo.com.

HCD Conference facility tour lineup

T01 – Eskenazi Health Center Grande: Community Health Center

Eskenazi Health’s new 95,000-square-foot health center offers comprehensive medical services and a community center. The LEED Silver certified facility includes primary care, a rehabilitation suite, mood clinic, imaging center, dental suite, pharmacy, café, flexible activity spaces, urban garden, and event areas. The project emphasizes community engagement with a robust art program featuring local artists and programs to identify social determinants of health within inner city patient populations.

T02 – Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Carmel

Operated by Franciscan Health and Forte Sports Medicine, the Franciscan Orthopedic Hospital in Carmel, Ind., provides orthopedic care and sports medicine. The facility includes a hospital, medical office building, and ambulatory surgery center. Sustainable materials create a modern healing environment, complemented by an extensive rehabilitation center and dedicated research area.

T03 – Indiana University School of Medicine – Medical Education and Research Building

The 330,000-square-foot, 11-story facility is colocated with IU Health’s new downtown Indianapolis hospital, which is expected to open in November 2024. The education and research building aligns IU Health’s interdisciplinary care with Indiana University’s School of Medicine’s team-based instruction, incorporating flexible learning and collaboration spaces. Attendees will tour spaces designed to support the future of medical education and research, including simulation labs and a medical library.

T04 – NeuroDiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center

The NeuroDiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center is Indiana’s first new state mental hospital since 1952. The new state-of-the-art neuro-diagnostic treatment institute is the flagship of Indiana’s network of state-operated mental health facilities and a cornerstone for efforts to address the scourge of drug addiction in Indiana. The tour will explore how it overcomes design challenges in behavioral health environments with antiligature, tamper-proof, and pick-proof features. The project emphasizes patient safety and staff efficiency and is limited to 45 people.

T05 – Ascension Health St. Vincent Hospital, Women and Infant’s Hospital

This nine-story, 280,000-square-foot replacement hospital features a 30-bed mother/baby unit, 20-bed high-risk OB unit, 115 NICU bassinets, labor and delivery floor, OB/GYN and pediatric emergency departments, and a specialty pediatric intensive care unit. Amenities include a satellite pharmacy, café, and rooftop helipad. The tour will focus on design strategies that promote family-centered care, stakeholder collaboration, and operational transition to a new building.

For more details on the tours, go here.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.