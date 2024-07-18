Healthcare Design magazine is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Rising Star awards program.

Launched in 2018, the annual awards program recognizes newcomers to the field who are positioned to be the industry’s next great leaders.

Individuals must have worked in healthcare design for fewer than 10 years and have a body of work over the past two years that collectively sets them apart from their peers. Additionally, nominations had to illustrate how a nominee has come to embrace healthcare as a design sector and why he or she stands to be the face of the industry in coming years.

After receiving a record number of nominations this year, 12 individuals were chosen for this year’s Rising Stars honors (our largest group to date):

2024 Rising Stars:

The winners will be profiled in the October issue of Healthcare Design and celebrated on stage at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (Oct. 5-8 in Indianapolis).

