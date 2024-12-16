Looking back on Healthcare Design’s most-read articles of 2024, those that stood out celebrated new projects across the healthcare sector—from pediatric to large acute care facilities.

Additionally, insights and trends in facility planning and interior design grabbed readers’ attention, including strategies for new hospital prototypes and converting retail spaces into outpatient facilities.

Enjoy this recap of Healthcare Design’s most-read articles of 2024.

Cleveland Clinic Introduces “Hospital of Future” Prototype In Mentor, Ohio

Opened in Mentor, Ohio, the healthcare organization’s “hospital of the future” features a smaller footprint and leverages a Lean, efficient design. Read here.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital Surgical and Critical Care Facility, Minneapolis: First Look

Responding to a need growing demand for private beds and complex interventional procedures, Allina Health’s (Minneapolis) is constructing the 10-story, 690,000-square-foot Abbott Northwestern Hospital Surgical and Critical Care project, slated to open in 2026. Read here.

2024 Healthcare Design A/E/C Survey Results

Industry surveys provide valuable insight into the current state of the sector, help identify key trends, and fuel decision-making. Healthcare Design’s 2024 A/E/C Survey was no different. With a health system under continued financial pressure, respondents to Healthcare Design’s 2024 A/E/C Survey share how they’re supporting clients’ evolving projects’ needs. Read more.

Ochsner Health Offers Lessons In Converting Big-box Retail To Healthcare

Learn how Ochsner Health (New Orleans) and architecture and interior design firm Grace Hebert Curtis Architects (Baton Rouge, La.) transformed a former Sears department store into a 202,000-square-foot home for a variety of healthcare services in Metairie, La. Read here.

Essentia Health Overcomes Site Challenges To Build St. Mary’s Medical Center In Downtown Duluth, Minnesota

Essentia Health’s new St. Mary’s Medical Center takes advantage of its site’s steep slope to provide entrances at different levels for inpatient, emergency, and outpatient services. Read here.

10 Pediatric Healthcare Projects To Watch

In this roundup, Healthcare Design highlights 10 recent pediatric healthcare facility projects that illustrate new approaches and strategies, including biophilic design and positive distraction elements for young patients. Read here.

The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion at University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, Michigan: First Look

Expected to open in spring 2025, the new $920 million D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion in Ann Arbor, Mich., will include 264 beds, a state-of-the-art neurosciences center, and 20 surgical and three interventional radiology suites. Read here.

Healthcare Design Magazine Names 2024 Rising Star Winners

Healthcare Design presents the winners of its annual 2024 Rising Star awards program, which celebrates professionals who have worked in healthcare design for fewer than 10 years. Read here.

The Players Center For Cancer And Blood Disorders At Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville, Florida: Photo Tour

The renovation and expansion of The Players Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville, Fla., features colors, patterns, and artwork to serve as positive distractions for patients and families. Read here.