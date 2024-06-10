New pediatric healthcare projects are transforming the healthcare design landscape, creating welcoming and engaging spaces that reduce stress for children and their families during treatments and care appointments.

These facilities are designed with the whole family in mind, incorporating design elements such as biophilic design, positive distractions, technology, and thoughtful color palettes.

Here, Healthcare Design highlights 10 recent pediatric healthcare facilities that stand out.

Acibadem Ataşehir Hospital And Children’s Pavilion, Istanbul, Turkey

The Acibadem Ataşehir Hospital and Children’s Pavilion combine high-tech and high touch, local and global design approaches, chic hospitality and homey comforts. Read here.

Architect: Norm Architects; Interior designer: Gensler

Royal Hospital For Children’s Surgical Reception Area, Glasgow, Scotland

The pediatric care center’s project is infused with positive distractions and colorful floor-to-ceiling wall graphics. Read here.

Architect: Graven

Nationwide Children’s Education Center, Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Children’s Hospital colocated a data center, conference facility, and simulation labs for staff and community members. Read here.

Architect and interior designer: Gensler

The Players Center For Cancer And Blood Disorders At Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville, Florida

The renovated and expanded pediatric cancer center uses colors, textures, and artwork to create a comforting and uplifting space for young patients. Read here

Architect and interior designer: Gresham Smith’s healthcare group

Child, Adolescent, and Adult Behavioral Health Services Center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, California

The three-story, 207,000-square-foot project at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center prioritizes patient privacy and safety, as well as biophilic design strategies. Read here.

Architect: HGA

Children’s Mercy Kansas City Burn Clinic, Kansas City, Missouri

Children’s Mercy Kansas City created an immersive, positive-distraction experience that reduces anxiety in patients, families, and the staff. Read here.

Architect: BSA Lifestructures; Experiential designer: Dimensional Innovations

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee

The hospital’s new Family Commons is a treatment- and clinical-staff-free zone where patients and families can take a break. Read here.

Designer: IDEO; Interior designer, experience designer, and lighting designer: ICrave

Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital, NICU Ronald McDonald Family Areas, Chicago

The design team updated the 2,500-square-foot area with a family lounge and sleep suites to support families with infants in the NICU at Prentice Women’s Hospital. Read here.

Architect: SmithGroup; Designer: Jennifer Bertrand

Center For Children’s Integrated Services, Flint, Michigan

Genesee Health System’s Center for Children’s Integrated Services colocated children’s mental health services in a new building designed for patients with autism and mental health needs. Read here.

Architect, engineer, planner: HED

Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, Austin, Texas

Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, integrated into the Rosedale School serves children with special needs. Read here.

Architect and interior designer Page