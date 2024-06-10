New pediatric healthcare projects are transforming the healthcare design landscape, creating welcoming and engaging spaces that reduce stress for children and their families during treatments and care appointments.

These facilities are designed with the whole family in mind, incorporating design elements such as biophilic design, positive distractions, technology, and thoughtful color palettes.

Here, Healthcare Design highlights 10 recent pediatric healthcare facilities that stand out.

Acibadem Ataşehir Hospital And Children’s Pavilion, Istanbul, Turkey; Norm Architects, Gensler

Image credit: Orhan Kolukisa

Acibadem Ataşehir Hospital And Children’s Pavilion, Istanbul, Turkey

The Acibadem Ataşehir Hospital and Children’s Pavilion combine high-tech and high touch, local and global design approaches, chic hospitality and homey comforts. Read here.

Architect: Norm Architects; Interior designer: Gensler

 

 

Royal Hospital For Children’s Surgical Reception Area, Glasgow, Scotland, Graven

Image credit: Renzo/Mazzolini/Graven

Royal Hospital For Children’s Surgical Reception Area, Glasgow, Scotland

The pediatric care center’s project is infused with positive distractions and colorful floor-to-ceiling wall graphics. Read here.

Architect: Graven

 

Nationwide Children’s Education Center, Columbus, Ohio, Architect and interior designer: Gensler

Image credit: © Jim Steinkamp, Design by Gensler)

Nationwide Children’s Education Center, Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Children’s Hospital colocated a data center, conference facility, and simulation labs for staff and community members. Read here.

Architect and interior designer: Gensler

 

 

The Players Center For Cancer And Blood Disorders At Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville, Florida, Gresham Smith

Image credit: Sandy DeWitt

The Players Center For Cancer And Blood Disorders At Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville, Florida

The renovated and expanded pediatric cancer center uses colors, textures, and artwork to create a comforting and uplifting space for young patients. Read here

Architect and interior designer: Gresham Smith’s healthcare group

 

Child, Adolescent, and Adult Behavioral Health Services Center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, California, HGA

Image credit: Courtesy of HGA

Child, Adolescent, and Adult Behavioral Health Services Center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, California

The three-story, 207,000-square-foot project at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center prioritizes patient privacy and safety, as well as biophilic design strategies. Read here.

Architect: HGA

 

Children’s Mercy Kansas City Burn Clinic, Kansas City, Missouri, BSA Lifestructures; Experiential designer: Dimensional Innovations

Image credit: Dimensional Innovations

Children’s Mercy Kansas City Burn Clinic, Kansas City, Missouri

Children’s Mercy Kansas City created an immersive, positive-distraction experience that reduces anxiety in patients, families, and the staff. Read here.

Architect: BSA Lifestructures; Experiential designer: Dimensional Innovations

 

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, Designer: IDEO; Interior designer, experience designer, and lighting designer: ICrave

Image credit: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee

The  hospital’s new Family Commons is a treatment- and clinical-staff-free zone where patients and families can take a break. Read here.

Designer: IDEO; Interior designer, experience designer, and lighting designer: ICrave

 

 

Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital, NICU Ronald McDonald Family Areas, Chicago, Architect: SmithGroup; Designer: Jennifer Bertrand

Image credit: Photo credit © 2023 BALLOGG PHOTOGRAPHY

Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital, NICU Ronald McDonald Family Areas, Chicago

The design team updated the 2,500-square-foot area with a family lounge and sleep suites to support families with infants in the NICU at Prentice Women’s Hospital. Read here.

Architect: SmithGroup; Designer: Jennifer Bertrand

 

Center For Children’s Integrated Services, Flint, Michigan

Image credit: HED

Center For Children’s Integrated Services, Flint, Michigan

Genesee Health System’s Center for Children’s Integrated Services colocated children’s mental health services in a new building designed for patients with autism and mental health needs. Read here.

Architect, engineer, planner: HED

 

Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, Austin, Texas, Page

Image credit: Raymond Castro

Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, Austin, Texas

Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, integrated into the Rosedale School serves children with special needs. Read here.

Architect and interior designer Page

 