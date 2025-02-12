Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City) broke ground on a new Level II surgical tower at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, according to the website stgeorgeutah.com.

The tower will house operating rooms (ORs), 24-hour trauma services, and surgical services as well as cardiology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, and critical care.

