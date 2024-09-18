Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) has submitted development permits for approval of a new Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center in San Jose, Calif., according to sfyimby.com.

The proposed project calls for a new 303-bed, 6-story hospital and a 3,500-square-foot energy center and service yard. The plans also include a new five-level parking structure.

The existing San Jose Medical Center would be demolished after construction of the new hospital is complete.