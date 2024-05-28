Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN; Allentown, Pa.), which operates 14 hospital campuses as well as outpatient care facilities across Pennsylvania, and care provider Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) started construction on a new behavioral health hospital adjacent to the LVHN-Muhlenberg campus in Bethlehem, Pa.

The new hospital will house 144 beds for geriatric, adult, and adolescent inpatient behavioral health care.

The new hospital is expected to open in fall 2025.

