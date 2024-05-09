Pam Health (Enola, Pa.), a national healthcare provider specializing in acute care and outpatient therapy, announced plans to build four rehabilitation hospitals in four states. The new locations will be Loveland, Colo., Bloomington, Ind.; Green Bay, Wisc.; and Casper, Wyo., according to a news release.

The new hospitals will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders, amputations, and orthopedic and post-surgical conditions.

