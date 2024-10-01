Taylor Design (Irvine, Calif.) hired a project director for its growing Sacramento, Calif., office, according to a news release.

Heather Kampa will lead projects, develop user-centered solutions, and help to drive the multidisciplinary architecture and design firm’s growth in the Sacramento market. Prior to joining Taylor, she was principal and vice president in the healthcare division at architecture and design firm HGA (Oakland, Calif.), where she was for 18 years.