2024 HCD Conference Highlights

The Healthcare Design Conference + Expo makes its debut in the Hoosier State in 2024, heading to Indianapolis’ Indiana Convention Center Oct. 5-8.

Over four days, we’ll bring together the healthcare design industry for keynote and educational sessions, networking events, facility tours, awards programs, and an expo hall displaying the latest products and services for the industry.

Find highlights of this year’s event here, including keynote sessions, the annual networking party, and community tours. For more information and to register, visit hcdexpo.com.

Expo hall schedule and events

The exhibit hall is the place to check out the latest products and service innovations and connect

with vendors showcasing their offerings. The hall will be open during three days of the show.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 4:30-7 p.m.

Welcome Reception

Join us inside the expo hall for food, drinks, and networking while exploring exhibitor booths and visiting vendors.

Bonus: Sunday, Oct. 6, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Project Gallery Preview and Reception

Peruse participating firms’ project work in this gallery display outside the expo hall entrance.

Monday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lunch served 11:45-1:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lunch served 11 am.-1 p.m.

Bonus: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 12:45 p.m.

$5,000 Cash Giveaway

Come to the Healthcare Design booth in the expo hall to find out who will win a drawing for the $5,000 cash giveaway, sponsored by AVA by Novalis Innovative Flooring, Ghent Healthcare, Inpro, One Flor USA, Proximity Systems, Sitmatic, and Whitehall/AcornVac.

Bonus: Kimball Alternative Design Podcast Lounge

Booth 1121 will serve as a place for attendees to hang out, with lounge furniture provided by Kimball and flooring supplied by Mannington. Attendees can also participate in interviews for Kimball’s healthcare design podcast, Alternative Design. The lounge will be open during expo hall hours.

HCD Conference topic-based tracks

The 2024 HCD Conference will host more than 100 keynote and educational sessions, which are searchable by level (general, foundational, and master class) as well as by track, to help attendees tailor their conference experience. This year’s topic-based tracks include:

• behavioral health

• cancer center

• clinical perspectives

• community concerns

• emergency environments

• facilities and project management

• new models and innovations

• pediatrics

• research

• sustainability/resiliency

• planning, design, and construction

The 2024 schedule also includes deep dives, interactive roundtables, and workshops. Visit here for the full, interactive schedule.

HCD Conference keynote spotlight

Sunday, Oct. 6, 8-9:15 a.m.

Welcome and Opening Keynote

Sunday, Oct. 6, 12:15-1:45 p.m.

Healthcare Design Magazine Awards Luncheon

Healthcare Design will celebrate the winners of its Healthcare Design Showcase, Remodel/Renovation Competition, The HCD 10, and Rising Star awards. Editor-in-chief Anne DiNardo will emcee the luncheon open to all attendees.

Monday, Oct. 7, 8-9:15 a.m.

Day 2 Keynote

This morning’s presentation will include the introduction of the Walter B. Jones, FAIA,

Excellence Award for Aspiring Healthcare Architects. Then, a panel discussion, “Nurturing the Next Generation of Talent to Innovate Health Equity,” moderated by Healthcare Design Brand Director Jennifer Kovacs Silvis, will discuss The Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goals program to improve healthcare equity.

Monday, Oct. 7, 2:15-3:30 p.m.

Breaking Through Finale

Healthcare Design’s conceptual design competition focused on innovation and imagination will bring four teams to the Main Ballroom stage for the final round of the program. The teams will present their concepts live, and audience members will vote for their favorite in real time. The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

HCD Conference networking party

This year’s HCD Conference networking party heads to the Indiana State Museum on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6-9 p.m. The venue is located less than a 10-minute walk from the Indiana Convention Center, and the evening will include food and drinks.

The networking party is supported by title sponsor Ava and supporting sponsors Apogee Architects, Champlin Architects, and Kevin Barry Art Advisory.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.