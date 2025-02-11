2025 Healthcare Design Predictions: Industry Leaders Share Their Thoughts On What’s Ahead
Nemanja – stock.adobe.com
Healthcare Design introduces its 2025 Healthcare Design Industry Predictions series. Here, we asked members of our Editorial Advisory Board and other healthcare industry key leaders to share their thoughts on a range of topics—from how the aging baby boomer population and the new administration will impact the industry to the biggest opportunities for change.
This year’s industry predictions include healthcare medical planners, architects, and design experts. We’ve rounded up their insights, here:
- Wayne Barger, vice president, director of health at SmithGroup
- Jocelyn Lum Frederick, founder and medical design planner at HC Tangram Design
- Chris Powers, associate principal, director of healthcare at Baker Barrios
- Travis Tyson, director architecture + planning at the Cleveland Clinic
- Scott Rawlings, global director of healthcare and leader of the regional healthcare practice at HOK
- Angela Mazzi, principal at GBBN