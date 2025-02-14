Healthcare Design’s 2025 Healthcare Design Industry Predictions series continues with Travis Tyson, director architecture + planning at Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland).

Here, Tyson discusses some of the opportunities and challenges on his radar for the next 12 months, including the potential of AI and the opportunity to maximize existing building footprints to meet care needs.

Healthcare Design: Where do you think the healthcare design industry will head in 2025?

Tyson: Continue to assess the need for beds versus higher outpatient needs, whether that be at actual institution locations or from home (using technology).

HCD: What’s the biggest opportunity for change in the new year?

Tyson: Impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on healthcare—clinical care impact—and the design of healthcare—how architects and designers approach our projects.

HCD: Do you anticipate renovations to continue to outpace new construction in the coming year or is there another shift on your radar? Explain.

Tyson: We will continue to see renovations in the future, which for us will continue to outpace new construction starts. As we are rounding the corner on several major projects, we are now looking at backfill opportunities and continued opportunities to get all single beds.

Also, due to the financial outlook in healthcare, we need to find ways to maximize our existing footprints and innovative ways to become more efficient: renovating versus building new. However, when we look at aging facilities and facilities that are difficult to renovate, bring up to code, etc., there is a fine balance that needs to be considered from a business perspective of renovation versus building new.

